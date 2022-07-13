Irvine chiropractor charged with sexually assaulting 7 female patients: DA

A chiropractor with ties to several offices in Southern California and Virginia has been charged with sexually assaulting seven female patients, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

60-year-old Lincoln Carillo was arrested in Virginia last week and transported to Orange County Monday, where he awaits arraignment scheduled for July 15. He is being held on $1 million bail. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 24 years.

He has been charged with seven felony counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of a professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery by fraudulent representation of a professional purpose, and 12 misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.

According to officials, Carillo sexually assaulted the seven victims at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine between January and August 2021.

He is believed to have had previous ties to chiropractic offices in Artesia, Los Angeles, Fountain Valley, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Irvine, Orange, Upland, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Placentia, Garden Grove, Riverside and Herndon, Virginia.

Due to Carillo’s extensive connections throughout Southern California and extending to the East Coast, authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Irvine Police Detective Nate Ridlon at nridlon@cityofirvine.org

