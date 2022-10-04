Irish man makes history rowing from New York to Ireland

Damian Browne made history as the first person to go from New York City to Galway, Ireland, by rowing.

The former professional rugby player was greeted with a hero's welcome on October 4.

The Irish Times reported Browne cannot swim, but he left Chelsea Piers in Manhattan on June 14. It took more than 3,000 miles to reach Ireland which he did on Tuesday.

Video posted to Instagram showed Browne rowing through some rough waters in Galway Bay.

Browne said he went for the achievement to fundraise for Project Empower. He also rowed from San Sebastian in Spain to Antigua, in 2018.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.