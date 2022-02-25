Investigations underway after mother says her 3-year-old was sodomized at SW Houston daycare

A police investigation is underway after a 3-year-old is allegedly sodomized at a southwest Houston daycare. The toddler’s mother says her son was tragically violated at Prince and Princess Daycare on West Airport.

"It’s just so upsetting. I just feel so guilty and ashamed. I sent him there and this happened to my baby," says A’shunte as she falls into her sister’s arms for comfort.

A'shunte says her 3-year-old son is left damaged after she says another child sodomized him at Prince and Princess Daycare.

"He’s not good at all. He’s having very horrible pains in his stomach. He needs us to stand and walk with him and comfort him," she explains.

The heartbroken mom says last Friday she picked up her son from daycare, and he wasn’t the same. She says at home at bath time she saw green scribblings on his bottom that continued deep inside him.

"I started crying, and I asked him baby who did this to you? He said, one of the little kids in the daycare with him. He named her. He said the little girl’s name," A'shunte stated.

A’shunte says her son told her the 3-year-old girl repeatedly inserted an opened marker inside him after a 3-year-old boy that she lives with, told her to.

"Their household is complicated from what I gather. They’re not siblings, but they live together in a, I’m assuming, a group home setting during the week," A'shunte said.

She immediately took her son to Texas Children’s Hospital and says he told her he was victimized in the daycare classroom when the teacher was out.

"They’re very understaffed, so she was watching two classes at once. (That’s what the daycare told you?) Uh huh, yes," A’shunte said.

According to the state, Prince and Princess Daycare has been cited 48 times in five years, sometimes for issues with supervision. During one state inspection, "a caregiver was observed falling asleep while caring for 18 children…and woke up when their arm slipped off the table." On a different date, "a child was in a room without any supervision." Another state report says a Prince and Princess Daycare worker hit a child in the head as a form of discipline.

The daycare was locked when FOX 26 went by. A man came to the door but said no one would talk.

A'shunte says she’s extremely concerned for the two kids that she says hurt her son.

"They might need help and attention to their situation. So I have to speak about it in order to bring change with them. Just pray for me because I can’t do this. I can barely even be around my son because it breaks my heart. I’ve been pouring into him for so long. I’ve been trying to do everything I can to make sure he’s just a normal little boy," A’shunte cries with tears streaming down her cheeks.

She wants the daycare shut down and says more than anything, she wants to take her son’s pain away.

"I feel so helpless. I can’t soothe his pain," she cries.

Both CPS and the Houston Police Department confirmed they are investigating.