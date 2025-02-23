Innocent woman hit and killed by car during street race in South LA: LAPD

The Brief A woman was fatally struck by a Dodge Charger allegedly involved in a street race with a Chevy Tahoe. The driver of the Charger did not stop and fled the scene. The woman died at the hospital from her injuries.



Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a street race hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in South Los Angeles Saturday night.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Normandie Avenue near 66th Street.

That's where two vehicles, a grey Dodge Charger and a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, were reportedly street racing southbound.

The victim, who was walking outside the unmarked crosswalk, was struck by the grey Dodge Charger, police said.

The car sped away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

Further details on the extent of the victim's injuries were not released.

A suspect description was not available.

It's unknown how many people were involved in the alleged street race that took place, and how many bystanders were in attendance. Police did not release information on any arrests made.

It isn't clear if the woman was attending the street race.

What you can do:

The City of Los Angeles is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org .