Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in Pacoima

A 36-year-old woman was wounded after a stray bullet hit her during an argument between two unidentified men at a Pacoima restaurant, authorities said Saturday.

Los Angeles Police officers were called at 11:40 p.m. Friday to Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road where they learned two men began arguing in the restaurant when one pulled out a gun and shot at the other man but missed, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The bullet hit the ground and ricocheted, striking the innocent bystander, who as treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The gunman ran out of the restaurant with a female companion.

There were no further details available.