Reports of inmate with gun prompts lockdown at a downtown LA jail

A jail in downtown Los Angeles is on lockdown after reports of a possibly armed inmate.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies received reports of an inmate with a gun, prompting the department's men's central jail to go on lockdown.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no injuries have been reported so far, LASD told FOX 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

