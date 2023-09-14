Inmate walks away from Long Beach reentry facility

article

Authorities Thursday circulated a photo of an incarcerated man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Long Beach.

About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a door alarm was activated at the Long Beach facility and officials received, shortly thereafter, a tamper alert for Dajuan King's ankle monitor, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported.

``Staff immediately initiated an emergency count, confirming King was missing," according to a news statement. ``Within minutes, agents from CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend King and notification was made to local law enforcement."

King, a second striker, was received from Los Angeles County authorities on June 4, 2018 to serve a 10-year sentence for robbery.

He was described a 26-year-old 6-foot tall Black man weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has distinctive tattoos on his cheek and neck and an ``L" between his eyebrows.

Anyone with any information regarding King or his whereabouts was urged to call law enforcement at 911.