Inmate walks away from Prado Conservation Camp in Chino

Authorities continue to search for an inmate who walked away from the Prado Conservation Camp in Chino.

Casey J. Lyons, 30, was last seen Friday, April 7 around 8:50 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Lyons was admitted from Shasta County in 2019 to serve five years for second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon as a second-striker. He was released to parole supervision on June 19, 2021. Lyons was admitted from Lassen County with a new term on July 22, 2022, to serve 2 years, 8 months for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person as a second-striker.

He is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 260 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing an orange CDCR pants and shirt.

Anyone who sees Lyons is asked to call 911.