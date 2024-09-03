Inland Empire man suspected in couple's killing at nudist ranch due in court this week

Michael Royce Sparks, the man suspected in connection with his neighbors’ disappearance and subsequent killing at the Olive Dell Nudist Ranch in Redlands, faces his arraignment this week.

Stephanie and Daniel Menard, both in their 70s, were reported missing by their neighbor, Irene Ingkref, on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Ingkref told investigators they were last seen at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road, located off Reche Canyon Rd., on Saturday, Aug. 24, around 10 a.m.

She told FOX 11 the couple had lived at the property for decades and reported them missing when they didn't show up for church.

Investigators said the couple's vehicle was found unlocked, with the keys inside, down the road from their home the same day they were reported missing. Mrs. Menard’s purse was found inside the home along with her and Mr. Menard’s cell phones.

On the morning of Aug. 29, investigators received information from a source that a person who was allegedly involved in the couple’s disappearance was at the property.

The 62-year-old was arrested hours later after a massive police presence at his home with SWAT teams seen tearing down the front of the home.

Michael Royce Sparks was arrested and booked for murder following his neighbors' disappearance. (Redlands PD)

Sparks was found in a bunker underneath his home. Investigators also made a chilling discovery in the same bunker, which were human remains believed to be of the missing couple.

Coroners are still working to identify the remains.

Neighbors told FOX 11 that on multiple occasions, Sparks said he "hated" the couple.