Inland Empire junior high school students sickened after ingesting marijuana gummies

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation and detectives are working to determine the junior high school student who was responsible for bringing gummy bears that contained cannabis to campus in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sheriff's officials said on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, a student at Vineyard Junior High School located in the 6400 block of Mayberry Avenue, brought the marijuana gummies to school and shared them with several students.

Some of the students then told school employees they didn’t feel well after consuming the candy. It’s worth noting it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to buy or consume marijuana gummies in the state of California.

Paramedics with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment to the students. According to investigators, no students required hospitalization.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at 909-477-2900. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or can provide information online.

FOX 11 reached out to the Alta Loma School District for comment.

