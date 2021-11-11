Inglewood police arrest serial rapist

article

Detectives with the Inglewood Police Department arrested a man who they say committed serval rapes across Los Angeles County.

34-year-old Andrew James Hyde was arrested on Nov. 4. He is facing 18 felony counts of rape by force, false impressment, and sodomy without consent.

His bail has been set at $2,400,000.

Detectives say Hyde committed crimes throughout LA County since at least 2007. They believe there are other victims who have not yet come forward or made reports to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inglewood Police Department Special Victims Detectives via the 24-hour anonymous hotline number at "888- 41-CRIME" (888-412-7463).

