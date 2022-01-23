Inglewood house party shooting: 4 killed, 1 critical; gunmen at large

Four people age 25 and under were killed and another person is in critical condition after a group of men walked into a birthday party in Inglewood near SoFi Stadium and opened fire, police said. The gunmen remain at large.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victims as:

Marneysha Hamilton, 25.

Breahna Stines, 20.

Teron Whittiker, Jr., 21.

Jayden Griffin, 21.

Hamilton and Stines were sisters and officials say Stines was shot to death at her own birthday party. Authorities also noted the gathering was held at an Airbnb.

Just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday, firefighters and paramedics were called to the 1300 block of Park Avenue, Located near the intersection of E. Hyde Park Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed two others to a hospital, where one of the victims later died.

Investigators believe the fifth victim who survived may have been the intended target and was a known gang member. The suspects are also believed to be affiliated with a gang.

Inglewood Mayor Butts said there were multiple shooters and at least one of the gunmen used an assault weapon.

"These are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society," the mayor said at a morning news conference.

The Inglewood Police Department confirmed an assault weapon and a handgun were used in the shooting.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inglewood PD.

