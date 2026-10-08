Inglewood buildings go up in flames, prompting major firefight

The Brief The fire broke out around 12:10 p.m. at a strip mall near the 700 block of East Hyde Park Avenue. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as firefighters took a defensive position. It's unclear what caused the fire.



A fire broke out and burned through the roof of a commercial building in a strip mall in Inglewood Thursday, forcing crews to take up defensive positions.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Hyde Park Avenue, just north of Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the building.

Crews aggressively fought the blaze, cutting ventilation holes in the roof, a portion of which collapsed. Crews were then seen getting off the roof as other firefighters sprayed water onto the building.

A second alarm was sounded at 12:23 p.m. and a third at 12:37 p.m., a fire department spokesman said. By 1:30 p.m., the fire was declared a 5 alarm.

By about 1:15 p.m., few flames were visible, but thick smoke continued to rise from the damaged buildings as firefighters used ladder hoses to train streams of water on the smoldering structures.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire.