Indiana shopping mall shooting leaves multiple dead, including suspected gunman, police say

Multiple people are dead , and others are injured following a shooting at a shopping mall in the suburbs of Indianapolis , according to local reports.

Officers responded to a call regarding an active shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana just after 6 p.m.

Emergency services arrived on the scene while law enforcement officers worked to secure the scene.

Several people – including the suspected shooter – were killed and several others were wounded, FOX 59 reported, citing police.

Indianapolis police said it was assisting the Greenwood police.

Fox News has reached out to the Greenwood Police Department seeking more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.