Incredible! California dad helps son with autism speak by memorizing movie scenes

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Heartwarming News
California dad helps son with autism speak by memorizing movie scenes

Earl Wright teaches his son, Shawn, to speak by memorizing movie scenes. Credit: Earl Wright via Storyful

CORONA, Calif. - A father Corona, California has found what he called a "breakthrough" when he realized he could help his son with autism speak better by memorizing movie scenes.

In a video that Earl Wright first posted to Reddit, he is seen prompting his 8-year-old son, Shawn, to quote the character, Frozone, from The Incredibles. 

“Where’s my super suit?” Wright repeats to Shawn, who has a grin on his face. "Where is my super suit? I need it."

The two have playful expressions on their faces and their love for each other is obvious. 

“I share our experiences to give others the same hope I needed myself when my son was first diagnosed,” Earl Wright told Storyful.