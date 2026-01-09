2 arrested in In-N-Out counterfeit cash scheme

The Brief Two women were arrested for passing counterfeit cash to over a dozen In-N-Out locations in LA and Orange counties. A Glendale In-N-Out employee spotted the fake cash and alerted police.



Two women have been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at about a dozen In-N-Out locations across LA and Orange counties.

What we know:

Glendale police announced Friday that it arrested two women suspected of using counterfeit money at about a dozen In-N-Out locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Auriona Lewis, 24, and Tatiyanna Foster, 26, both of Long Beach, were arrested after being seen on surveillance video passing a fake $100 to an In-N-Out employee. The employee then alerted Glendale police.

Police said the pair targeted an In-N-Out location in Glendale on Oct. 25.

On Oct. 30, Glendale Police Financial Crime Detectives, assisted by K9 officers and a U.S. Marshals Task Force, located Lewis in Palmdale and took her into custody.

"Lewis was found to be in possession of counterfeit bills matching those used in the Glendale incident, along with numerous gift cards and transaction receipts believed to be connected to similar fraudulent activity," police said in a statement.

Foster surrendered Dec. 15 at the Glendale Police Department.

Police believe the pair targeted over a dozen In-N-Out locations across SoCal.

What's next:

Lewis was charged in November with felony counterfeiting and grand theft counts, to which she pleaded not guilty. She's due back in court in Pasadena on Jan. 20, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial. She is no longer in custody.

Charges have not yet been filed against Foster, who remains jailed without bail due to a possible violation of probation stemming from a prior burglary case, according to court and jail records.

Anyone with additional information regarding the Glendale or other businesses victimized is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4840.