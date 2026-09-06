Long Beach crews battle high tides and dangerous surf from Hurricane Marie remnants

The Brief Hurricane Marie generated strong swells, heavy rain and dangerous rip currents along Southern California beaches. Long Beach crews built protective sand berms as ocean water reached the boardwalk near 64th Place. Officials urged beachgoers to use extreme caution as high surf continues.



An unusual Labor Day weekend has unfolded along the Southern California coast as strong swells and dangerous rip currents generated by Hurricane Marie impact local beaches.

Although Hurricane Marie remains far from Southern California, its impact was felt in Long Beach Sunday, triggering big swells and heavy rain. Social media footage captured on Saturday showed ocean water rushing past the shoreline and spilling onto the boardwalk near 64th Place.

"I've never seen all the plywood get destroyed in front of the homes before," one Long Beach resident told FOX 11.

What we know:

In response to the rising waters and hazardous ocean conditions, crews worked along the shoreline to reinforce and build protective sand berms near the Peninsula to block incoming tides from reaching nearby residences.

"We're taking every precaution we can to protect the citizens of Long Beach," said Scott Dixon, marine safety battalion chief for the Long Beach Fire Department. "Crews are moving sand to help protect the Peninsula and doing everything they can to move as much sand over in the 62nd Place area."

Dixon added that marine safety personnel are keeping a close eye on those heading into the water.

What they're saying:

The unseasonal weather and turbulent ocean conditions surprised many holiday visitors.

Francisco Garcia, who traveled from Palm Springs to fish in Long Beach, expressed disbelief at Sunday's conditions.

"No, definitely not," Garcia said when asked if he expected such conditions in Southern California. "Specifically, this time of year, I did not expect something like this."

Caution for beachgoers

With high surf projected to persist over the coming days, officials are urging the public to exercise extreme caution.

"Ask the local lifeguard, whether it's here in Long Beach or any one of our beautiful beach towns on the coast. Talk to the lifeguards, find out what's going on," said Scott Dixon, marine safety battalion chief for the Long Beach Fire Department. "It may not be safe to be in; it might have a surge or swell coming in."