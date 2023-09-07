In-N-Out Burger 75th Anniversary Festival tickets nearly sold out: How to get yours

In-N-Out Burger's big 75th Anniversary Festival is just around the corner - and if you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you better hurry because the event is nearly sold out.

The big bash is taking place Oct. 22 at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12.

Your admission ticket includes festival admission, drag racing, car show, and carnival rides. There will be In-N-Out cookout trucks and other concessions available for purchasing food and drinks.

The festival is also hosting a fundraising concert called Rock 2 Freedom. Tickets are $75 and include festival admission plus concert admission. The lineup includes In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder's band, .48 Special, ZZ Top, and 311.

All proceeds from the concert go to Snyder's Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, which aims to combat human trafficking and addiction.

The chain announced the anniversary festival last November when it became the name sponsor of the Pomona Dragstrip.

"Pomona Race Track is very nostalgic for me because I came here as a little girl to watch my dad race," Snyder said. "It’s one of those things that fits right into In-N-Out’s culture."

In-N-Out was founded in Baldwin Park in 1948. Since then, it has amassed a cult following with over 330 locations across seven states.

To learn more about the event, tap or click here.

