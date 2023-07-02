In Depth: Theater

In segment one, Hal is joined by Meghan Pressman, the CEO of Center Theater Group. They discuss the abrupt end of the Mark Taper Forum’s season.

Pressman says it’s strictly a financial decision and that they couldn’t afford to support a full series of original productions at the Taper. She says subscriptions have fallen off and people aren’t prioritizing live theater anymore. She discusses the reaction to that decision and what will be done to pick up the show "Fake it Until You Make It" when the Taper reopens next season.

In segment two, Lois Neville and Ellen Boudreau Den Herder join Hal to talk about the Hollywood Fringe Fest.

The freewheeling film festival has been around since 2011, and is growing every year. The festival opens opportunities for smaller playwrights and performers to get the public to their shows. It is also a way for the public to see new and innovative entertainment at inexpensive prices. They say that it’s a good way for artists to get their first break. The main Fest is wrapped, but a selection of the most popular plays will continue to be shown for several weeks.

For more information, visit Hollywoodfringe.org.

In segment three, Laemmle theater chain owners Greg and Tish Laemmle join Hal to discuss what has changed in movie theaters since the pandemic.

They also talk about a new documentary about the Laemmle family and their theaters called "ONLY IN THEATERS," a film by actor/director Raphael Sbarge.

It profiles three years of challenges before and during the pandemic as they try to keep the iconic art-house chain alive.

The film is available streaming on Amazon and On Demand. A DVD will be released on July 11.

There will also be a screening in Los Angeles at VIDIOTS new theater on July 8 where the Laemmles and Sbarge will be available to answer questions.