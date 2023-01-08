In Depth: New California laws

Marla Tellez fills in for Hal Eisner.

She is joined by Attorney Ugo Lord to discuss some of California’s new laws for 2023.

Lord discusses California’s new reproductive health protections and new provisions for mental health conservatorships.

We also delve into the laws on workplace safety, bereavement leave and wage transparency.

Lord talks about the hike in the minimum wage, elimination of the so-called "Pink tax" where women are charged a higher price than men for the same products and banning penalties for jaywalking.

We wrap up with California’s new law endorsing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing free books for kids.