In Depth: LA County Libraries

Hal interviews Los Angeles County Library Director Skye Patrick at the East Los Angeles Library about all the options available through the library system.

The libraries have become community centers catering to all ages. From storytime for kids to employment counseling and citizenship kits, the library serves public needs.

They also offer diaper hygiene kits, gun locks, tool lending, naloxone in case of opioid overdose and laptop lending.

Movies, books and audiobooks are available online, and the libraries are a lifeline of cool refuge during hot days.

There are more than 80 community libraries, backed up with bookmobiles and the "MakMo," a mobile STEM lab.