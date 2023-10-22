In Depth: Icons of LA

In segment one, Hal is joined by Jeff Zarrinnam, Chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

Zarrinnam talks about the history of the sign, the many renovations it has gone through over the years, and the sprucing up it received for its 100 year birthday this year.

He tells us about the plans for "Hollywood Sign Day" in Los Angeles on October 31, and discusses why the sign is so special to so many people.

In segment two, Hal speaks to Dedan Brozino, the Chief Development Officer and President of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

Brozino talks about how the passage of the Venue Restoration and Resiliency act will benefit the Rose Bowl and other venues by allowing tax revenues to be ploughed back into renovation and preservation of these venues.

Brozino discusses how the Rose Bowl’s impact goes far beyond just football games, and how it’s working on staying fresh even though it’s more than 100 years old.

In segment three, Hal talks with the President of Magic Castle Enterprises, Erika Larsen.

Larsen is the descendant of the creators of the castle and is carrying on their legacy. Larsen talks about what puts the magic in the castle, and why it’s staying much the same as it always has been.

She discusses the new ownership of the Magic Castle and why she views the recent purchase as a very good thing for the beloved Hollywood institution.