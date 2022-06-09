In Depth: Honoring LA entrepreneurs

Los Angeles will soon celebrate some of the best in business. It's the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards. Five of the 28 finalists are women.

The co-founders of two of those companies joined us on FOX 11 News' In Depth. Julie Uhrman is the co-founder and President of Angel City FC. Joanna McFarland is the Co-founder and CEO of Hop Skip Drive.

EY shared the following statistics:

More than 11.6 million companies are owned by women

Women-owned businesses employ nearly 9 million people and generate $1.7 trillion in sales as of 2017

One in five firms with revenue of $1 million or more is women-owned

5.4 million of firms are majority-owned by women of color in the U.S. and they employ 2.1 million people and generate $361 billion in revenues annually

Past winners for the LA region of EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards include global business leaders, such as the Honest Company, Dollar Shave Club.

Winners will be announced on June 16, 2022 and advance to the national competition.

