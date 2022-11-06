In Depth: Holiday Travel

Hal is joined by Scott Keyes, the founder of ScottsCheapFlights.com to discuss travel during the upcoming holiday season.

Keyes talks about whether it’s too late to book holiday travel, whether there are still deal available, and how to get them.

He tells us why Thanksgiving is a good time to book International vacations.

He and Hal also discuss whether business travel is keeping pace with vacation travel. Keyes weighs in on cruise travel as well as rail.

We talk about how the airline industry is dealing with the delays and cancellations that plagued them during the summer holidays.