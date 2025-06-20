Immigration raids across LA raise fears of racial profiling

The Brief Immigration raids continue to ramp up across Southern California. Some immigrants say they fear that federal agents are profiling them. One San Fernando flower vendor who has DACA status told FOX 11 that federal agents approached him on Thursday, but eventually left.



As immigration raids continue in Southern California, some immigrants say they're concerned that enforcement operations have devolved into racial profiling. One San Fernando flower vendor says that's what happened to him.

What we know:

Brandon was working at his family's flower vending business on Rinaldi Avenue in San Fernando on Thursday. That's when he said he was approached by federal agents.

Brandon, 20, was born in Guatemala, but has lived in the U.S. since he was 1-year-old and says he has DACA status. He said neighbors told him that federal agents were in the area on Thursday, so he was on the alert when he was eventually approached.

"I was scared," Brandon said. "You never know, people are getting kidnapped. People are getting taken without question."

Brandon said he was quiet at first, but when the agents persisted, he took out his cell phone and started recording. The agents left. Brandon was not detained.

But the agents came back later and recorded Brandon on their own cameras, which he believes means that the agents will be back again.

Witnesses also told FOX 11 that in San Fernando on Thursday, federal agents grabbed a woman selling tamales without an explanation, and dropped her. The Department of Homeland Security told FOX 11 that the woman was so frantic that she fainted, and had to be taken to the hospital.

"You don't really know how it feels until it's right before your eyes, and it's the person that you know, and it's the person that you love," said Diana Alvarez about her mother. "And just the small fear of like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re going to take her away from me.'"

The backstory:

President Donald Trump has ordered increased immigration enforcement operations in cities like Los Angeles. The ramp-up has led many immigrants in communities around LA to stay in their homes, for fear that they may be targeted.

FOX 11 spoke with Border Patrol Assistant Chief David Kim earlier this week about the operations going on.

FOX 11 asked how they pick targets while carrying out "roving patrols."

"Without giving away some of the tactics out there, the vast majority of these roving patrols would just be consensual encounters," said Kim. "We know where to look, and we know the indicators."

What's next:

Brandon's family's business has stayed open. He says he and his family will continue to stay open to support his family.