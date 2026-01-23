Activists claim local police are aiding federal immigration agents

From Bell to Alhambra to Santa Ana, community activists say some local law enforcement agencies are assisting federal immigration agents during enforcement operations, a claim police agencies deny.

What they're saying:

Liz, a community activist, points to an incident in Alhambra earlier this week as an example. She says she and others were driving behind U.S. Border Patrol agents on Monday when Alhambra police officers suddenly blocked her friend’s vehicle, preventing them from continuing.

"I was not surprised," Liz said. "I just think that it’s frustrating that they lie and say that they’re not working together." Liz believes federal agents are contacting local law enforcement to stop activists from following agents during immigration operations. She says police actions appear to contradict public statements that local agencies are not assisting federal immigration enforcement.

"They’re not supposed to be assisting federal agents," Liz said. "At no point were the cops trying to be in the middle of the situation, they were immediately on the side of Border Patrol."

A similar confrontation unfolded Thursday in the City of Bell.

Emmanuel, a community activist who goes by "LA Hoods Love" on social media, says he was filming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from a distance and alerting residents when Bell police officers approached him.

"They got me out of the car and told me to put my hands behind my back," Emmanuel said. "I asked why, and they cited me for impeding traffic, but there was no traffic."

Earlier this week in Santa Ana, California Highway Patrol officers were also captured on cell phone video pulling over an activist who was tracking Border Patrol agents. In the video, an officer initially accused the woman of "stalking," then later cited her for not having a front license plate after hesitating and looking around her vehicle.

Video from the same incident shows federal agents entering a CHP parking lot, raising further questions from activists about coordination between agencies.

"They’re going to have their best interest cuz they’re like… ‘They’re the feds! We’re with the feds!’, but I mean, protect and serve who?" Liz said.

The other side:

Local and state law enforcement agencies have previously said they do not assist federal immigration enforcement, though activists argue these encounters tell a different story.

The City of Bell issued the following statement: "The City of Bell stands with our immigrant community members — neighbors and friends who contribute deeply to the cultural, economic, and social fabric of our city. The City of Bell’s number one priority is the safety, dignity, and well-being of each of our residents. We want to assure our residents that the Bell Police Department is not coordinating with ICE and will not participate in any immigration enforcement actions. Claims that the City of Bell is supporting ICE are false. The agency does not provide the City with advance notice of immigration enforcement actions. Our police department is committed to protecting all residents and maintaining public safety for our community. We understand that the actions and presence of federal agents create fear and anxiety. Please make sure that, regardless of your immigration status, you are aware of your constitutional rights. For helpful resources, please visit www.chirla.org/myrights. The City of Bell stands with all members of our community, regardless of immigration status, and remains committed to ensuring that every resident is treated with dignity and respect."

The Alhambra Police Department issued the following statement: "The Alhambra Police Department is aware of recent social media posts depicting our officers responding to an interaction between federal agents and members of the public on today's date 9:39am, our officers responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle being followed by another vehicle that was running red lights and making illegal U turns. Alhambra Officers contacted both parties at Garfield and Valley. Officers parked their vehicle in between both parties to help with de-escalating the situation. Officers assisted with keeping the peace and confirmed no immigration enforcement was taking place at the scene. Shortly after PD arrival, both parties went their separate ways. Our officers cleared five minutes after arrival, our officers had no prior knowledge that federal agents were in the city. The Alhambra Police Department fully complies with the California values act (SB 54). Our priority remains with protecting all residents and fostering community trust by ensuring that fear of immigration status does not prevent anyone from reporting crimes serving as a witness or seeking police assistance."