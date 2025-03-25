Immersive Titanic exhibit sails into Los Angeles

The Beverly Center will bring "Titanic: A Voyage Through Time" to the mall this spring.

It offers a first of its kind immersive experience to step aboard the world’s most famous ship through virtual reality.

The experience allows visitors to explore the Titanic in all its grandeur and witness its tragic fate firsthand.

It was developed in collaboration with Musealia experts to ensure historical accuracy, and the experience transports guests nearly 3.8 kilometers beneath the ocean’s surface to view the Titanic’s wreckage, before stepping back to 1912 to walk the Grand Staircase, explore lavish dining rooms and interact with historical figures who shaped its legacy.

The experience will officially open in the spring and tickets are available at TitanicExperienceVR.com/Los-Angeles.