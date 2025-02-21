'I'm not going to die': LAFD Firefighter tells survival story after mudslide sweeps car off PCH

The Brief LAFD Firefighter Jerry Kao was driving along PCH when his car was swept into the ocean by a mudslide. Heavy rains near the Palisades Fire burn scar area caused multiple mudslides and debris flows last week. Kao said thinking of his family helped him escape the scary crash.



A Los Angeles city firefighter is recalling the story of how he narrowly escaped after a mudslide swept his car off of PCH and into the Pacific Ocean.

Fire Inspector Jerry Kao was driving along PCH last week after a debris flow suddenly smashed into his vehicle and threw it over the cliff and into the water. Now he's sharing how it felt to be trapped inside, and how it felt to get out.

Rains cause Malibu mudslides

What we know:

Heavy rain swept through Southern California last week, just weeks after the deadly Palisades and Eaton Fires caused massive destruction in Los Angeles County.

The rain, combined with the scorched earth, combined to wreak havoc on the still-recovering community, causing mudslides and debris flows in the burn scar areas.

LAFD Fire Inspector Jerry Kao was driving along PCH near Big Rock Drive on Feb. 13, when a sudden debris flow blindsided his vehicle, and sent it over the cliff and into the ocean.

In a video shared to social media, Kao detailed what he saw. He said the mudslide slammed into the side of his car so forcefully that it pushed the car across three lanes before dumping it over the cliff.

"The last view I saw was nothing but mud over the windows, then the hillside as I went [backwards] over the edge," Kao said.

Firefighter trapped in car

What they're saying:

Kao said that there was loud banging until the car crashed on the beach. The force then pushed the car on to the driver's side, pinning the door closed.

I was mentally preparing to take one last breath in case the windows burst," Kao said.

But, Kao said that's when he thought about his family. From there, he was determined to get out.

Kao said he was motivated by "the thought of leaving behind my kids, not being a father anymore to them, and leaving my wife behind with the whole burden of everything. I said out loud in the car, 'I'm not going to die in this car today.' I was going to do whatever I could to get back up to my family."

The Escape

That's when Kao said he took out his knife, slashed the driver and passanger's side curtains and forced them open.

"At that moment I saw my window of opportunity," he said.

Kao then had to force open the door and muscle his way out.

"As soon as I stepped out of the vehicle, I sank past my knees in mud. I didn't realize it would be that deep," Kao said.

From there, Kao was able to make it to the cliff side, climb up, and hop a few fences to safety.

More than a week after the incident, Kao reflected on his escape and how happy he is to be back with his family.

"It just feels a little bit surreal when I drop my daughter off at school," Kao said, "and just feel like there could have been a different version of how this would have played out, and I wouldn't have the opportunity to do that."