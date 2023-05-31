Expand / Collapse search

Illegal gambling house in Westminster raided; 7 arrested

By
Published 
Westminster
FOX 11

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Seven people were arrested after authorities raided an illegal gambling house in Westminster.

It happened Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the slaphouse located in the 8700 block of Thorpe Avenue. 

According to police, two of the seven people arrested had outstanding warrants. 

Image 1 of 4

Photo courtesy Westminster Police Department

During the raid, authorities recovered about $5,000 in cash, over 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and five gaming machines. 

No other details were immediately available.