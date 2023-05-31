Illegal gambling house in Westminster raided; 7 arrested

Seven people were arrested after authorities raided an illegal gambling house in Westminster.

It happened Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the slaphouse located in the 8700 block of Thorpe Avenue.

According to police, two of the seven people arrested had outstanding warrants.

Photo courtesy Westminster Police Department

During the raid, authorities recovered about $5,000 in cash, over 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and five gaming machines.

No other details were immediately available.