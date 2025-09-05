WATCH: IE road rage suspect smashes truck window in violent attack

The Brief A man was arrested in the Inland Empire for a suspected road rage incident caught on video. The suspect allegedly blocked the victim's car and smashed their window after a near-collision. The man faces multiple charges, including assault, DUI, and vandalism, after police found him under the influence.



A man was arrested in the Inland Empire in connection with a suspected road rage encounter that was caught on camera.

Video of the violent attack that happened on Aug. 24 was shared by the Rialto Police Department on Sept. 4.

The suspect, wearing a yellow shirt and swim trunks, is seen waving his arms and shouting at the other driver as they're both stopped on the street.

According to police, the two drivers were involved in a near-collision which upset the suspect. He then blocked the victim's vehicle and smashed the truck's window before leaving the scene.

Officers located the suspect outside a nearby Arby's. He is seen in the video wearing a bandage with blood dripping around his arm.

He also performs a sobriety test.

Police said the suspect was found to be under the influence and now faces multiple charges including assault, DUI, and vandalism.