IE dog owner arrested after teen jogger mauled by pack of at least 10 dogs

On Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a dog owner after a 17-year-old was severely injured when she was attacked by a pack of dogs while jogging in the unincorporated Newberry Springs community.

What we know:

The arrest comes nearly a month after the attack happened on the morning of July 17 in the 30000 block of Newberry Road in the High Desert community.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, sheriff's officials said Barstow deputies conducted surveillance at the home of the dog owner, identified as 61-year-old Craig Arthur Simmons.

Simmons was riding his bike near the home when he was contacted by deputies and was subsequently taken into custody for the dog mauling. He was interviewed at the Barstow Station and then booked into the High Desert Detention Center without incident. He was booked on the charge of an owner of an animal causing serious bodily injury or death. Under California law, Simmons could be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor.

The backstory:

Authorities said the teen victim was on a jog when she was attacked by 10 or more "large-breed dogs." A good Samaritan intervened. However, officials said the girl suffered multiple bites to her legs and arms, causing lacerations, abrasions and removed flesh.

Investigators said the dogs were not fenced or leased at the time of the incident and that they belonged to a local resident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the dog mauling is asked to contact the Barstow Station at 760-995-8788. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.

What's next:

Simmons is set to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 15.