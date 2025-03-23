ICE raids: Latest round of arrests in Southern California

Two months into President Donald Trump’s second term and his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, federal officers continue to make arrests across the U.S., including in Southern California.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents began targeting major sanctuary cities immediately after Trump's inauguration, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. The following day, Trump lifted longtime guidelines that restricted ICE from operating at "sensitive locations" such as schools, churches or hospitals.

Since then, protests and demonstrations opposing the president's immigration policies continue to take place across the U.S.

In Los Angeles, protesters have gathered in downtown LA, Riverside, Santa Ana, San Diego, and other major cities to show their support for keeping California safe for immigrants.

Here are some of the known ICE arrests made by agents with ERO Los Angeles and HSI Los Angeles posted on their social media as of Sunday, March 23. All suspects are in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

LA County

On March 11, an unidentified "Mexican citizen illegally present in the U.S." was arrested. He had prior aggravated felony convictions and was previously removed from the country, HSI Los Angeles tweeted.

On March 5, Juan Corona Covarrubias was taken into custody and removed, according to ERO Los Angeles. He is a "Mexican national wanted in his home country for aggravated robbery, aggravated homicide, and aggravated bodily injuries."

Also on March 5, HSI Los Angeles officers partnering with ERO Los Angeles arrested an unnamed Taiwanese citizen, "illegally present in the U.S." and "wanted in Taiwan for sexual assault."

On March 4, officers arrested Chien Pham, a Vietnamese national and convicted murderer and bank fraudster."

On Feb. 24, Julio Lopez was arrested and placed into ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

"Julio Lopez, an illegal alien from Guatemala and an 18th Street gang member with a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon, was arrested," ERO Los Angeles tweeted.

On Feb. 21, officers announced the arrest of Chinese national Boxiao Song, who is a convicted child predator. A photo of Song was not provided.

On Feb. 20, an unidentified Romanian citizen illegally present in the U.S. was arrested. He was previously convicted of carjacking and was recently released from jail, authorities said.

On Feb. 19, authorities arrested an unidentified Mexican citizen illegally in the U.S. "The subject was previously arrested and convicted for trafficking in counterfeit goods," HSI Los Angeles tweeted.

On Feb. 18, officers "arrested and removed illegal alien, Edgar Calvillo. Calvillo, a Mexican national, was convicted of transporting and selling a controlled substance."

Riverside County

On Feb. 26, "one less criminal threatening the people of Coachella, California," was taken into custody. Isidro Jimenez, "an illegal alien convicted of assault with a deadly weapon," was arrested in conjunction with FBI officers.

Ventura County

On March 14, ERO Los Angeles shared details on the arrest of Renato Ramirez in Oxnard.

"Renato Ramirez, an illegal alien from Mexico and cconvicted child sexual predator, was arrested in Oxnard, California, and removed by @EROLosAngeles," the agency tweeted.

San Bernardino County

On March 11, officers arrested Noe Diaz De Leon in Rialto.

"Noel Diaz De Leon, a Mexican national convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, was arrested in Rialto and removed the same day," the agency tweeted.