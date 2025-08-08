ICE agents raid San Bernardino County Home Depot

The Brief Federal agents conducted immigration raids at two Home Depot locations in the Los Angeles area over two days. DHS officials confirmed 16 people were taken into custody during the first raid, but there is a dispute over how many were arrested in the second. The raids are occurring as the Trump administration attempts to overturn a court ruling that requires agents to have a warrant for arrests.



Federal agents conducted a raid at a Home Depot in San Bernardino, following a similar operation the previous day in Westlake.

The raids occurred amidst a legal battle where the Trump administration is seeking to overturn a Ninth Circuit court ruling that requires federal agents to have a warrant before making arrests.

What we know:

On Thursday morning, six SUVs carrying armed federal agents pulled into the parking lot of the Home Depot on 21st Street in San Bernardino.

Day laborers who were gathered at the back of the store for work scattered as the agents arrived.

The operation was the second of its kind in as many days. On Wednesday, federal agents converged on a Home Depot in the Westlake district of downtown LA in a raid called Operation Trojan Horse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video shows ICE raid at LA Home Depot; 16 arrested

According to DHS officials, 16 people who were reportedly in the country illegally were taken into custody during that raid.

What they're saying:

An activist told FOX 11 he believed only one person was taken into custody during the San Bernardino raid.

Witnesses to the raid expressed fear, with one saying, "they're coming in and taking some guys and they're leaving."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Landscaper allegedly tased, pepper sprayed by ICE agents in Beverly Hills arrest

A video from the scene shows an agent questioning a man, with the exchange described as respectful. However, other videos from the scene show people who appeared to be terrified.

The backstory:

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to halt the court order restricting immigration stops. The emergency petition comes after an appeals court refused to lift a temporary restraining order barring authorities from stopping or arresting people based solely on factors like what language they speak or where they work.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trump admin asks Supreme Court to lift block on immigration raids in Southern California

The Justice Department argued that federal agents are allowed to consider those factors when ramping up enforcement of immigration laws in Los Angeles, an area it considers a "top enforcement priority."

The Los Angeles region has been a battleground for the Trump administration after its aggressive immigration strategy spurred protests and the deployment of the National Guards and Marines for several weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged with throwing cinderblocks at Border Patrol during Paramount protest faces 20 years