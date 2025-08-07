Landscaper allegedly hit with Taser, pepper spray by ICE agents in Beverly Hills arrest

The Brief A landscaper was allegedly tased and pepper-sprayed by ICE agents during an arrest in Beverly Hills, causing shock among witnesses. Cell phone video captured the confrontation, with agents shouting commands in Spanish and bystanders questioning the use of a Taser. Family members claim the man has no criminal history, while ICE agents reportedly said he was wanted for a serious sexual offense.



A landscaper was allegedly hit with a Taser and pepper-sprayed before being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Wednesday on a quiet residential street in Beverly Hills, drawing shock and concern from bystanders and neighbors.

Cell phone video shows the man screaming as several agents attempt to detain him, with car horns blaring and agents shouting commands in Spanish.

"I couldn’t see what was happening — I just could hear a man screaming ‘my eyes, my eyes,’ and I could hear people saying ‘open your hands’ in Spanish — open your hands," said a witness who asked not to be identified.

The same witness said it appeared the arrest was not part of a broader immigration sweep but rather a focused operation.

"There was a gardener right here across the street gardening, and they didn’t approach him, they didn’t question him — nothing," the witness said. "They were only interested in that one particular person, and he was resisting arrest."

In the video, bystanders can be heard asking agents why they used a Taser during the confrontation. One person shouts, "What did you taze him for? Why are you doing that?"

Agents can be heard responding in Spanish and yelling, "He’s resisting arrest."

The witness described the experience as deeply unsettling. "Very traumatic — very. I mean, I’m still shaken by it," she said.

Family members of the man arrested told FOX 11 off-camera that he has no criminal history. ICE officials have not yet responded to requests for comment, but bystanders said agents at the scene claimed the man was wanted for a serious sexual offense.