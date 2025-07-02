ICE agents allegedly pee in school parking lot near preschool playground

The Brief Pico Rivera school officials are calling for an investigation after ICE agents came on campus and allegedly urinated out in the open. Surveillance video shared by the district appears to show nearly a dozen agents peeing near storage containers in the school parking lot. The district says the area is near a preschool playground and an elementary school that was in session.



School officials in Pico Rivera are calling for a federal investigation after immigration officers were seen on surveillance video appearing to urinate in the campus parking lot.

What we know:

The incident happened on the morning of June 17, at Ruben Salazar High School in Pico Rivera. The El Rancho Unified School District shared surveillance video from the school parking lot on YouTube on Wednesday.

In the video, several marked and unmarked Customs and Border Protection vehicles can be seen pulling into the parking lot. Several apparently armed agents get out of the vehicles.

Over the next few minutes, nearly a dozen agents are seen walking to a part of the parking lot, near a couple of shipping containers. The agents seem to reach for their pants while walking to covered areas, stand still for several moments, then walk away. The district says school staff saw the agents peeing.

According to the district, school staff approached the agents, and told them to leave, saying that they did not have permission to access the campus. The agents left.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, the district sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Todd Lyons, demanding a federal investigation into why agents went onto the campus, and their alleged actions while they were there.

The district said that school staff saw the agents urinating in the parking lot, including right next to a preschool playground. Near one of the other shipping containers, the district said, was an elementary school that was in session for summer school.

SUGGESTED: ACLU announces lawsuit against DHS over 'unlawful' immigration raids

"Any reasonable person, of any profession, entering Salazar where the ICE agents were urinating would clearly recognize the surroundings to be those of a school where minors are taught," the district's letter read. "ICE agents unlawfully trespassed ERUSD school grounds and did not exercise sound and respectful judgment with the risk of exposing themselves to minors and committing a public offense under California law."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued a statement on the incident on Wednesday, also demanding an investigation.

"It's not enough that they've spent weeks violently ambushing people, now ICE and CBP agents are allegedly entering school campuses, pulling down their pants, and urinating on playgrounds," Hahn said. "It's a slap in the face to our communities — especially to our children."

The other side:

FOX 11 has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the incident but has not yet heard back.