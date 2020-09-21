‘I Can See Your Voice’: Here’s everything you need to know about FOX’s new mystery singing show

A new singing competition show is coming to FOX after the wildly successful “The Masked Singer.”

“I Can See Your Voice” will feature Emmy-nominated actresses Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning host and singer Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as they join host and “The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong to help one lucky winner’s dreams come true.

A rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar will have to determine the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

“I’m one of the ‘detectives,’ if you will,” said Hines. “I’m looking for clues to try to figure out if that singer is going to be good or bad. And I know what you’re thinking, ‘how would you know,’ well, you don’t.”

Here’s how it will work

The contestants will attempt to weed out the bad “secret voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-sync challenges.

Singers will be given a chance to throw off contestants with elaborate — or not-so-elaborate — costumes, and their acting skills need to be on point.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.

“We’re trying to help somebody achieve their dreams and we’re doing it by music, by comedy, by guessing games, by having fun at the end of the day,” Jeong said.

Here’s what’s at stake

The grand prize will be $100,000.

“It’s like you think you know, but you have no idea,” Bailon-Houghton said. “So you’re like, oh, I know that I can find out who’s a good singer and a bad singer. I get to see them do a lip-sync challenge. I get to hack their phone. I get to hear them in a secret studio. I should be able to figure that out, right? Wrong!”

“I Can See Your Voice” is modeled after a South Korean format produced by CJ ENM, just as “The Masked Singer” is based off of another South Korean show created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

“I Can See Your Voice” will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after the season four premiere of “The Masked Singer,” at 9 p.m. ET (10 p.m. PT).