Man arrested after dramatic raid at Huntington Park home with mother and children inside

A man who allegedly rammed his car into a Customs and Border Protection vehicle last week in Bell was arrested Friday.

Family inside home during raid

Video shows ICE agents blowing open the door of a home in Huntington Park early this morning while a mother, baby, and child were inside.

What we know:

Agents arrived around six this morning in heavy gear as seven officers surrounded the property near Salt Lake Park.

Two explosions shattered the front door and a window. Agents used a drone to clear the house, room by room. Federal officials say they didn't find the man they were looking for. Outside the home, a woman and her baby were detained, but later released.

During the raid, explosives, drones, and a K9 unit sparked fear in the neighborhood.

CBP announces arrest

Later in the evening, CBP officials said they arrested the man they were searching for, Jorge Sierra-Hernandez. They say he intentionally crashed his car into a CBP vehicle in Bell last week, causing significant damage.

It's unclear where Sierra-Hernandez was arrested.

Officials say his actions obstructed the work of agents and officers during an operation.

"During this incident, agents were assaulted, and additional rioters threw rocks and other objects at our personnel. Anyone who actively obstructs or assaults law enforcement, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences which include arrest," a CBP spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 11.

Incident that sparked raid, arrest

The backstory:

The incident Sierra-Hernandez was arrested for occurred June 20 in the city of Bell.

According to the Bell Police Department, just before 3 p.m., officers said they were called out to the scene of a car crash, with reports that a child may need medical assistance. When they got there, they found a Jeep had rear-ended a Border Patrol vehicle. Officers said the front of the Jeep was pinned under the Border Patrol vehicle, and that when they arrived, the Border Patrol agents were working to separate the cars and get the child out. They said the driver had already gotten out of the car.

While all this was going on, Bell PD said, several people went into traffic and "attacked US Customs and Border Patrol agents and vandalized police vehicles."

Bell Police called for help from other local police departments to clear the scene and get the crash victims medical attention.