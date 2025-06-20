Crowd attacks Border Patrol agents, vehicles in Bell, Maywood, officials say

article

The Brief Border Patrol agents reported crowds in Bell and Maywood on Friday attacking federal vehicles. Bell PD said crowds surrounded agents after a Jeep rear-ended a Border Patrol SUV. The Department of Homeland Security said one person was arrested.



Federal agents reported two situations on Friday where Border Patrol vehicles were allegedly vandalized by groups of people.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security reported situations in the neighboring cities of Maywood and Bell.

The situation in Bell started just before 3 p.m., according to the local police department. Officers said they were called out to the scene of a car crash, with reports that a child may need medical assistance. When they got there, they found a Jeep had rear-ended a Border Patrol vehicle.

SUGGESTED: Immigration raids across LA raise fears of racial profiling

Officers said the front of the Jeep was pinned under the Border Patrol vehicle, and that when they arrived, the Border Patrol agents were working to separate the cars and get the child out. They said the driver had already gotten out of the car.

While all this was going on, Bell PD said, several people went into traffic and "attacked US Customs and Border Patrol agents and vandalized police vehicles."

Bell Police called for help from other local police departments to clear the scene and get the crash victims medical attention.

What they're saying:

In a post on X on Friday night, the Department of Homeland Security said another incident happened in Maywood, near Slauson Avenue. DHS said "a civilian struck a federal vehicle, totaling it," and added that the driver was arrested.

In both the situation in Bell and the one in Maywood, DHS said Border Patrol vehicles had their tires slashed.

The department shared pictures of damaged cars in the post, showing shattered windshields and windows, and a dent in the driver's side of one vehicle, but it was not clear which vehicles were involved in which incidents.