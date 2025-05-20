Drone aids Pasadena PD in arrest of Colombian national possibly tied to South American theft group

A drone helped Alhambra police recently arrest a suspect believed to be connected to a South American theft group, according to officials.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of S. Cordova Street reporting "suspicious individuals" wearing camouflaged clothing, orange vests, and face coverings.

A police drone spotted the suspects in a backyard, with one of them trying to remove a window screen and the other suspect pretending to water the grass.

With the help of a drone operator to guide them to the scene, the officers set up a perimeter.

SUGGESTED: Crime tourism group operating out of LA car rental facility busted by FBI

When the suspects noticed police, they ran away from the scene, jumping fences, police said.

One suspect was seen removing some of his clothes to hide nearby.

Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects, later identified as Juan Castro of Los Angeles, a short time later, with the help of a K9 officer. Police believe Castro is a Colombian national possibly linked to a South American theft group. Castro was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Two backpacks full of tools, including crowbars, radios, Wi-Fi jammers, and screwdrivers were recovered from the scene.

A search for the second suspect is underway.

What we don't know:

Information on the second suspect was not immediately released.

What's next:

Castro was arrested and transported to the hospital. The search for the second suspect is ongoing, and detectives are actively investigating the case.