Huntington Beach police cautions public about promoted social media gathering this weekend

Huntington Beach police took to social media to caution the public about a promoted social media gathering this weekend at the beach.

The department tweeted, "As is the case with ALL large gatherings in Huntington Beach, we have taken steps to prepare for a potential increase in visitors this weekend due to a promoted gathering that has received significant interest on social media."

The department warned the visitors there should be no alcohol or drug use on the beach and no fireworks, and noted it was "taking significant steps to prepare for the potential influx of visitors, including working closely with our regional public safety partners. Toward that end, the HBPD will also be strictly enforcing all applicable laws & ordinances throughout the weekend."

As of Saturday evening, Huntington Beach police are trying to disperse a large crowd of people drawn to the city beach by a viral TikTok video inviting them to a birthday party for Adrian.lopez517. Members of the group were seen setting off fireworks.

Authorities say about 1,000 people showed up at Tower 13.

Huntington Beach police and other agencies received *threats of an explosive device" in the area. Based on what they investigated, there were no bomb threats.

Video from the scene showed throngs of people leaving the beach. There was no word about arrests.

Police are monitoring the situation as there is a 10 p.m. curfew in place.

