Huntington Beach man charged in fatal shooting sparked by family dispute over property

Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Huntington Beach man accused of fatally shooting a home inspector and wounding two others including his sister in a dispute over real estate.

Roger Nemeth was arrested Saturday following a shooting at the Huntington Beach home of his deceased father.

Nemeth was charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a criminal complaint filed Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Nemeth is accused of killing Michael Alderson, a home inspector, and shooting at three other people. Authorities said Nemeth later emerged from the home with a superficial a gunshot wound and surrendered to police.

Alderson died at a hospital. Nemeth and the other two people he is accused of wounding were expected to recover. One of the victims is Nemeth’s sister, prosecutors said.

According to Chief Julian Harvey with the Huntington Beach Police Department, the shooting was sparked by an ongoing family dispute over the property.

Nemeth lived at the home, which is up for sale. A family member who spoke to FOX 11 said the dispute involved four siblings. Three of the siblings wanted to sell the house, but Nemeth, who lives in the house, didn’t want to sell. His father, Victor Nemeth, died in August 2018 without leaving a will. The sister was named as the administrator of their dad’s estate, according to court documents.

