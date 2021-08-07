1 dead, 3 injured in shooting sparked by family dispute in Huntington Beach

One person is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a shooting outside a Huntington Beach home Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Operatta Drive just before 11 a.m. Once on scene, officers located four people suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard area. They were all transported to the hospital; where one later died.

One of the injured is believed to be the suspect.

According to Chief Julian Harvey with the Huntington Beach Police Department, the shooting was sparked by an ongoing family dispute over the property.

"Today some real estate professionals came to view the property at which time the shooting occurred. So it is very impactful and dramatic to this neighborhood," stated Chief Harvey.

A family member who spoke to FOX 11 said the dispute involved four siblings. Three of the siblings wanted to sell the house, but the one sibling who lives in the house didn’t want to sell.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Nearby neighbors were evacuated for their safety as SWAT set up a perimeter.

Advertisement

The Huntington Beach Police Department is urging the public to avoid the neighborhood south of Edinger Avenue, between Bolsa Chica and Fantasia Lane.