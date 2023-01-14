Tesla driver seen backing over man after allegedly crashing into Silver Lake home

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly causing multiple crashes in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles Friday night, according to reports.

It all started with a crash reported in the 1300 block of Maltman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The driver of a white Tesla Model 3 allegedly crashed into the garage of a home. Ring doorbell footage from the scene showed the driver get out of the car, then get back in while bystanders tried to stop the driver from leaving the scene.

The Tesla then reversed back out of the driveway with the driver's door still open. One of the bystanders was trapped between the door and the Tesla as the car backed up. The driver then sped away. Eventually, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the scene and took the driver into custody.

SUGGESTED: 3, including cop, hospitalized after Beaumont police chase ends in shooting

LAPD told FOX 11 that there were multiple crash locations and some people injured in those crashes, but officers did not have specifics on anyone's condition.