Hundreds of children being admitted to Arizona hospitals for COVID-19

"Parents, please make good choices to keep your children and the community safe" are the words said by a spokesperson for Banner Health as she says hundreds of children with COVID-19 in Arizona are being admitted into hospitals each month.

In a Twitter thread Sunday, Jan. 17, Becky Armendariz, a public relations specialist for Banner Health, says hundreds of children with COVID-19 are being hospitalized each month and numbers are growing from December and January cases.

She didn't provide specifics on the severity of children's illnesses but calls on parents to make responsible decisions when it comes to the health of their little ones.

Armendariz said she wrote the tweet while looking out the window and watched a youth soccer tournament with "Kids and refs not masked. Parents with masks under chins, chatting/cheering away in close proximity to others."

She shared data by Jama Network showing how pediatric numbers relating to COVID-19 have trended in Arizona. Jama Network looked at trends where children are being diagnosed with COVID-19 in 22 states, including Arizona.

"At the beginning of the study, the average cumulative hospitalization rate per 100 000 children was 2.0, increasing to 17.2 by the end of the study," the study reads.

At the end of the study, Arizona ranked as one of two hot spots for children contracting COVID-19. "Hawaii and New Hampshire had the lowest rates at 4.3 and 3.4 per 100 000 respectively and South Dakota and Arizona had the highest rates at 33.7 and 32.8 per 100 000."

The study looked at numbers between the dates May 15, 2020, and November 15, 2020.

