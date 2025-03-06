Human trafficking, kidnapping suspect arrested in North Hollywood: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A human trafficking and kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning, officials said.
The arrest came shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in a residential area in North Hollywood.
What we know:
LAPD officials said officers were deployed to a neighborhood near Cahuenga and Chandler boulevards just before 7:25 a.m. regarding a possible wanted suspect.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a large police presence and the suspect being taken into custody in handcuffs.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect has not been released and details of the alleged human trafficking and kidnapping investigation were not provided.
Details about the victim were not available.
The Source: Information from Stu Mundel's reporting and the Los Angeles Police Department on March 6, 2025.