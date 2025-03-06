Human trafficking, kidnapping suspect arrested in North Hollywood: LAPD

A human trafficking and kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning, officials said.

The arrest came shortly after the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in a residential area in North Hollywood.

What we know:

LAPD officials said officers were deployed to a neighborhood near Cahuenga and Chandler boulevards just before 7:25 a.m. regarding a possible wanted suspect.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a large police presence and the suspect being taken into custody in handcuffs.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released and details of the alleged human trafficking and kidnapping investigation were not provided.

Details about the victim were not available.