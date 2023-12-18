Human remains found in Encino trash bin identified as missing mother

article

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified the human remains that were found in an Encino trash bin as 37-year-old Mei Haskell.

Her husband, Samuel Bond Haskell, 35, of Tarzana, has been charged with killing her and her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 72-year-old Gaoshen Li, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Mei Haskell's headless torso was found November 8 inside a trash bin near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue.

Mei and her parents were last seen on November 6, authorities said. They all lived together, along with the couple's three young children, at a home in Tarzana. The children were unharmed and found safe at school.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, after finding her remains, officers searched their house and located evidence linking Samuel to the crime. He was later arrested.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He is facing three-counts of murder. He appeared in a downtown courtroom on Dec. 8, but his arraignment was postponed until Jan. 12. Haskell was ordered to remain jailed without bail. The murder charges include a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. If convicted as charged, Haskell would face a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

The suspect is the son of Sam Haskell Sr., the current President of Magnolia Hill Productions. The production company is behind several Dolly Parton projects, including "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" and "Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings."

City News Service contributed to this report