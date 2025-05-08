Skeletal remains of 2 reported missing last year in Ventura County discovered

An investigation is underway in Ventura County after the skeletal remains of two people reported missing last year were discovered earlier this week.

What we know:

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a hiker discovered skeletonized human remains on Sunrise and Autumn trails on May 4.

The remains were identified by the medical examiner's office as 64-year-old Jose Luis Perez and 65-year-old Stephanie Elizabeth Perez, both from Simi Valley.

According to the coroner, both Jose and Stephanie died from gunshot wounds to the head. Officials ruled Jose's death as a suicide, and Stephanie's death as a homicide.

The couple had been reported missing since July 2024.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective DeLaCerda at 805-384-4724. Ventura County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and criminal complaint. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).