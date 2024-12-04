Expand / Collapse search

Human bone discovered in Orange County park

Published  December 4, 2024 11:59am PST
The Brief

    • A human bone was found near a trail in Laguna Niguel.
    • The bone was discovered at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park.
    • The investigation is ongoing.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a human bone was found at a park in Orange County, according to OC Supervisor Katrina Foley.

The bone was discovered near a trail in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park in Laguna Niguel.

The public is advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

"Public safety is top of mind for all Orange County families and a top priority for my office.
The discovery of a human bone near one of our Wilderness Parks trails is concerning and baffling. My office will continue to update the community on the status of the investigation," Supervisor Foley said.

No other information was immediately available.

FOX 11 reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Department for comment.

The Source: This story was reported with information from OC Supervisor Katrina Foley.