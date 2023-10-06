Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolls into El Segundo

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is gearing up to take El Segundo by storm on October 7. As the world's largest traveling car show marks its sixth year, it's the ultimate quest to uncover the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car sensation.

At this free live event, held at the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, car enthusiasts and Hot Wheels designers will join forces to choose the standout vehicle. Judging will revolve around creativity, authenticity, and the true spirit of garage-built cars, emphasizing the passion behind these custom creations.

With a dazzling array of over 100 unique vehicles on display, including full-sized Hot Wheels Garage of Legends cars, attendees can expect an action-packed day. Exciting activities await visitors of all ages, such as a Power Wheels racing track, RC races, a sneak peek at the new Hot Wheels Rift Rally, and interactive play zones featuring the latest Hot Wheels toys.

An exciting development this year is the collaboration between Hot Wheels and Polestar, the premium electric vehicle manufacturer. The result is a stunning die-cast version of the 'Polestar Synergy,' an electric fantasy supercar, which will be proudly unveiled at the El Segundo stop of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is a celebration of automotive innovation and creativity for all ages. For more event information and to stay updated on tour dates and locations, visit Hot Wheels Legends Tour.