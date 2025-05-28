'Dramatic warming,' elevated wildfire risk returns to Southern California: Timeline

Southern California is bracing for the return of hot weather and the elevated risk of wildfires in the coming days.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service, "dramatic warming" is expected late this week, with above-normal temperatures expected Thursday through Saturday.

"Heat will peak on Friday, with highs near or above 100 degrees for the deserts and warmest valleys," the NWS said in its latest regional forecast.

"Expect low clouds and fog across the coast and some valleys each night and morning, being confined to the coastal plains Friday and Saturday."

Officials said Friday will be the warmest day, with temperatures around 10 to 18 degrees above normal.

"Highs are likely to be in the mid 70s to mid-80s at the beaches, upper 80s to mid 90s for inland coastal plains and valleys and lower mountains, and up to around 104 degrees for the deserts and inland San Luis Obispo County, according to the latest forecast.

Weather Alerts:

Heat Advisories are "very likely" to be issued for Friday across interior San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Officials warn there will be an elevated risk of wildfires across the interior each afternoon Thursday through Saturday due to heat and gusty winds.

Chance Of Showers:

According to the NWS, there is a 10 to 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday night for areas south of Point Conception.

"The greatest chance of convection will be over the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties," the NWS said.

This will also bring cooler weather to the area, bringing temperatures below normal for much of the region on Monday.

The cooling trend will continue for the remainder of the week.